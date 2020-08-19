«Никто не пытался выяснить, что произошло на самом деле»: Кэти Перри впервые ответила на обвинения в харассменте

Звезды / Новости
19 августа 2020
Cosmo

Около года назад модель Джош Клосс, который снялся в клипе Кэти Перри «Teenage Dream», обвинил ее в харассменте. В своем Instagram-аккаунте парень поделился историей о том, как на одной из вечеринок певица стянула с него брюки и нижнее белье на глазах у всех присутствующих. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, “open the eyes of my heart” She was cool and kind. When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me “gross” to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now” So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.

Публикация от Josh kloss (@iamjoshkloss) 11 Авг 2019 в 10:46 PDT

Целый год звезда хранила молчание по поводу сложившейся ситуации, а на днях впервые прокмментировала обвинения. В интервью The Guardian Кэти отметила, что в современном мире каждый может сказать все, что угодно. 

«Никто ведь не проверяет информацию, заголовки просто разлетаются, правильно? И никто не проводит никаких расследований, чтобы выяснить, что произошло на самом деле», — отметила Перри. 

3 5 2
Автор: Юлия Николайчук
Фото: Gettyimages
Спецпроекты
Головні б'юті-тренди

літа 2020
Підберіть колір

волосся і дізнайтеся про свій стиль
Боремося із

передчасним старінням шкіри: як правильно захищатися від сонця?
Креативный, быстрый

стильный: редакция тестирует
Реклама
Читайте также
1
Головні б'юті-тренди літа 2020
2
Креативный, быстрый, стильный: редакция тестирует
3
Рианна нашла своего двойника из TikTok
4
Меган Маркл и принц Гарри готовят телепроект
5
10 цитат Коко Шанель, которые стоит запомнить
Звезды / Новости

Она сказала «да»: телеведущий Владимир Остапчук женится на своей новой возлюбленной

Романтичные фото помолвки он показал в своих Instagram-сториз. 

Звезды / Новости
Об этом все говорят

«В этот раз она зашла слишком далеко»: Брэд Питт прокомментировал новое требование Анджелины Джоли в суде 

Кажется, примирения не будет. 

COSMO / Тренды

Головні б'юті-тренди літа 2020

Звезды / Новости

Принц Чарльз впервые прокомментировал слухи о своих сложных отношениях с Гарри и Уильямом

Коротко и ясно. 

Звезды / Новости

«Это неуважение»: Эмбер Херд раскритиковали за выбор наряда для посещения мечетей в Стамбуле

А ты что скажешь? 

Stay home with Cosmopolitan
1
«Вот, что Covid-19 делает с волосами»: Алиса Милано, переболевшая коронавирусом, показала последствия болезни
2
Юбилей в самоизоляции: 60-летний Антонио Бандерас заразился коронавирусом
3
Не поспішайте знімати маски: в Україні продовжили карантин до осені
4
«Просто надень ее»: Кортни Кокс и Дженнифер Энистон призвали носить маски забавным видео со щенками
5
Без макияжа и в защитной маске: Дженнифер Энистон эмоционально обратилась к поклонникам в Instagram
Звезды / Новости
Это интересно

«Мы смотрим фильмы в пижамах»: Анджелина Джоли рассказала о карантине с шестью детьми

Анджелина Джоли, как и многие работающие родители, из-за карантина оказалась в ситуации, когда нужно научиться уделять время и работе, и детям. И кажется, звезде удалось найти этот баланс.

Loading...
Звезды / Новости
Об этом все говорят

Он тратит все ее деньги: Бритни Спирс хочет выйти из-под опеки отца

Адвокаты певицы уже готовят соответствующие документы.

Читайте также
1
Підберіть колір волосся і дізнайтеся про свій стиль
2
Боремося із передчасним старінням шкіри: як правильно захищатися від сонця?
3
Почему Instagram отключает лайки и что это повлечет за собой?
4
Уйти нельзя остаться: почему мы возвращаемся к бывшим?
5
Бермуды, вязаные кроп-топы и джинсы с низкой посадкой: что носят самые стильные девушки Копенгагена
Звезды / Новости
Это интересно

«Можете зробити ще дорожче»: Микита Добринін розповів, скільки коштувало його весілля з Дашою Квітковою

Цифри вражають! Таке розкішне святкування не могло обійтися дешевше.

Звезды / Новости
Это интересно

Тайський бокс і водні мотоцикли: Алла Костромічова розповіла про захоплення 4-річного сина

Ну нічого собі!

Читай Cosmopolitan в 2020

На обложке: София Ричи

Здоровый экоизм: новые правила жизни, сознательная мода и эко инфлюэнсеры

Экологично меняем работу и освежаем резюме

Вогнали в краску: прокачиваем навыки по окрашиванию волос дома

Go out: как сделать каминг-аут безопасным для себя и безболезненным для твоего окружения

Дофаминовый фастинг: не столько диета, сколько новомодный способ перезагрузки
Звезды / Новости
Об этом все говорят

Спустя 19 лет: Дженнифер Энистон и Брэд Питт воссоединятся на экранах

Уже на этой неделе!

Звезды / Новости
Надо прочитать

Служебный роман: 10 звездных пар, которые сошлись на съемочной площадке

Love story, которая оказалась правдой. 

Хочешь больше узнать про "Звезд"?
Звезды / Новости
Об этом все говорят

Про це говорять всі: Тіна Кароль записала спільний трек зі Snoop Dogg 

Оце так новини!

Звезды / Новости

«Не думаю, что когда-нибудь пойду на это снова»: Эми Шумер рассказала о своем тяжелом опыте ЭКО

Начистоту. 

Гороскоп

Овен

Телец

Близнецы

Рак

Лев

Дева

Весы

Скорпион

Стрелец

Козерог

Водолей

Рыбы
Звезды / Новости
Об этом все говорят

Беременная Кэти Перри снялась в новом клипе — в пижаме украинского бренда!

Наши бренды знают и любят по всему миру. Гордимся!

Звезды / Новости
Об этом все говорят

Стало відомо, хто зіграє принцесу Діану у фінальних сезонах серіалу «Корона»

Схожі?

Погода
Погода в Киеве

влажность:

давление:

ветер:

Погода на sinoptik.ua
Звезды / Новости
Об этом все говорят

Остались друзьями: Майли Сайрус и Коди Симпсон расстались

Еще одни отношения певицы треснули по швам.

 
© Copyrignt Cosmopolitan Ukraine, 2019. Все права защищены.