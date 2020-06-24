Люди в шоке: Кайли и Кендалл Дженнер не платят зарплату своим работникам
В этом году самой скандальной сестрой в семействе Кардашьян-Дженнер, однозначно, стала Кайли. Девушку недавно лишили звания самой молодой миллиардерши, а на днях оказалось, что Дженнер еще и не выплачивает зарплату своим работникам.
Шокирующей информацией поделился в Instagram паблик Diet Prada, который регулярно освещает мировые фэшн-скандалы. Перед карантином Кайли и Кендалл работали над совместной коллекцией Kendall + Kylie SS20, однако из-за пандемии ее выпуск отменили. Несмотря на это, поставщики передали материалы, а фабрика успела выполнить часть заказов. Но оказалось, что работники производства, в частности в Бангладеше, так и не получили заработанные деньги.
Публикация от Kendall + Kylie (@kendallandkylie) 29 Окт 2019 в 3:42 PDT
Конечно же, из-за этого в социальных сетях разгорелся серьезный скандал и пользователи забрасывают сестер комментариями, призывая к человечности. Сами же звезды ситуацию пока не комментируют.
«Возможно, Кайли больше не миллиардерша, но все же у нее должно остаться немного обычной человеческой порядочности», — верно подметили авторы аккаунта @diet_prada, с которыми мы полностью согласны.
REPOSTING because we couldn’t edit the original any further and y’all seemed to get a kick out of Kylie juxtaposed with “Former ‘billionaire’” lol. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We’ve been contacted by reps from @kendallandkylie who’ve refuted the allegations that the brand is not paying its factories, as reported in multiple media outlets over the last week. They stated the following in an e-mail: “The brand is owned by 3072541 Canada Inc. not GBG and we are not currently producing in Bangladesh using Global Brands Group.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As of now, Global Brands Group still lists Kendall + Kylie under their “Brands” section on their website. It’s unclear at what point they may have changed licensees and manufacturers. A quick search of 3072541 Canada Inc. led to a closed business page, but searching in conjunction with “Kendall and Kylie” you’ll find ties to the brand. Some early press from 2015, and some 2018 legal filings from a lawsuit filed by a photographer against the sisters for using Tupac Shakur’s image—remember that? Never forget that they printed their own faces and logos over photos of deceased iconic musicians and tried to charge $125 for them lol, but anyways… ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We’re awaiting comment from Mostafiz Uddin, a manufacturer for Global Brands who has been very vocal in the news the past week about his cancelled orders. Dieters, what are your thoughts? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • #kendallandkylie #kendallxkylie #kyliejenner #payup #kendalljenner #kylieskin #kyliecosmetics #highgloss #dietprada
Публикация от Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada) 23 Июн 2020 в 4:39 PDT