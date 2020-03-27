«Я пришел домой, лег спать и начал задыхаться»: герой шоу «Холостяк» болен коронавирусом
Список звездных пострадавших от коронавируса пополнился — сегодня о своем диагнозе сообщил главный герой второго сезона шоу «Холостяк» Фрэнсис Мэтью. В своем Instagram мужчина написал, что первые симптомы он почувствовал девять дней назад.
«Все началось на прошлой неделе во вторник утром с напряжения в груди и сильной слабости. Я пришел домой, лег спать и начал задыхаться. Также была острая головная боль. На следующий день я не чувствовал ни запаха, ни вкуса, нос заложило. Затем появился кашель, который длился полтора дня и немного облегчил дискомфорт в груди. Позже я почувствовал дискомфорт в легких — я не мог сделать вдоха без боли»,— признался Фрэнсис.
Day 8 of covid 19 for me and I finally have some energy. Still low, but had a strong desire to deep clean my flat and shave. Now drained, but feels good to have cleaned. Enjoying a tea on the roof trying to recharge in the sun. The one thing I know for sure out of the last few days is how the virus affects everyone differently. I would say I have been middle of the rd with it regarding the severity of my symptoms. It hit me last week on Tuesday morning with a tight chest and very low energy. I went home to bed and breathing hurt. Very restrictive chest. Pounding headaches and very low energy. By day 2 my smell and taste had gone with an unblocked nose. Then came the cough, which for me was a blessing as it helped relieve the tightness in my chest. The cough only lasted a day and a half. Then the tightness came back with a small burning inside my lungs . I couldn`t take deep breaths without pain. I still have no taste or smell, but my energy is coming back and my chest is no longer tight or hurting. From doing a lot of exercise a week to none and getting wiped out by walking up the stairs, I am hoping to be able to start light exercises by Friday and am going to start posting more now that I have time and put my routines on here for anyone to follow and exercise while at home in isolation. I will explain correct techniques as I go for anyone interested in learning. #covid-19 #coronavirus #personaltraining #isolation #homeworkouts #gettingfitagain #strengthtraining #calisthenic #rebuilding #rebuildingmyself
Впрочем сейчас, по словам мужчины, он чувствует себя гораздо лучше и идет на поправку. Желаем ему крепкого здоровья и сил справиться с болезнью!